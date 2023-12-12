Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Police said the Nissan Rogue belonging to Brissa Romero, 17, plunged into the water exactly one week ago. They also believe the missing teen was inside the vehicle when it entered the pond, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

After recovering Romero’s vehicle on Monday, police determined she was previously in the Nissan based upon evidence at the scene and new surveillance footage that was observed from a nearby fast food restaurant.

According to security video from the restaurant, the girl entered the establishment, soon walked out alone, and got into her Nissan. Her phone last pinged 15 minutes later near the pond, authorities reportedly said.

Moreover, a witness who was walking in the area told police about discovering a backpack that had washed up. It belonged to Romero, officials confirmed.

So while Romero’s SUV has been located, the search for the missing teen remains ongoing.

Romero disappeared on Monday, Dec. 4. She was on her way to a holiday work party at the Bowlero bowling alley in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills, Illinois. Although her phone pinged in the area, the teen never made an appearance, Law&Crime reported.

The Nissan Rogue, identified as belonging to missing teen, Brissa Romero, has been recovered. The vehicle was pulled out of a pond at Executive Way & Lakeview Pkwy, near the last traced cellular data. The vehicle was empty & a search will continue. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/GdqKQ1cVkf — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) December 11, 2023

The Village of Carpentersville Public Safety is one of the law enforcement agencies searching for Romero. The department said she was seen on surveillance footage visiting a family member in Des Plaines, Illinois, wearing a green shirt and black pants.

The missing teen reportedly has a close relationship with her family and is highly motivated. Though 17, she had already graduated from high school and was attending classes at Harper College, studying to become a sonogram nurse. She was also working two jobs to pay for classes, Law&Crime reported.

Romero’s family shared surveillance footage, reportedly showing the young woman dropping by her job in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg to pick up an iPad. That was right before 7 p.m. on the day she disappeared, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

“Brissa does not have a history of running away from home,” police have said.

Law enforcement authorities describe Romero as standing an even 5 feet and weighing about 115 pounds.

RIGHT NOW: Chopper 2 above an active search for 17-year-old Brissa Romero of Carpentersville. She hasn’t been seen since last Monday after she didn’t show up to a holiday party at a Vernon Hills Bowling Alley. Her family is desperate for answers and offering a $14K reward. pic.twitter.com/7vlqk6wana — Darius Johnson (DJ) (@DariusJohnsonTV) December 11, 2023

Police are seeking Romero’s whereabouts and ask anyone with information to call Sgt. Webb at 847-551-3481 or QuadCom Dispatch 847-428-8784.

