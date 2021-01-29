Stinnet, Texas – Law Officer recently wrote about the controversy surrounding Stinnet (TX) Police Chief Jason Collier after his alleged mistress outed him online for leading a ‘double/triple’ life.

Stinnet, who is a married father of four, had allegedly told 39 year old Cecily Steinmetz that his marriage had been annulled and she posted that document online after she found out about an alleged second mistress.

TEXAS POLICE CHIEF ON LEAVE AFTER ALLEGED MISTRESS POSTS ABOUT HIS DOUBLE/TRIPLE LIFE

That post has 34,000 comments and 41,000 shares at the time of this article.

Today, that post and the attention it has received landed Collier in jail.

Well, the alleged faking of government document did.

News10 reports that Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and is accused of sending a text message with a fraudulent government record attached. The document was a fraudulent marriage annulment.