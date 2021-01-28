Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















Stinnet, Texas – Stinnet (TX) Police Chief Jason Collier was recently placed on administrative leave after a woman, claiming to be his mistress, outed him on Facebook.

Cecily Steinmetz, a 39-year-old Amarillo woman, said that she was unknowingly his mistress, writing in a January 26th Facebook post that “Chief Jason Collier is living a double/triple life. I was his girlfriend until yesterday. He lied to me and presented me with fake annulment documents when I found out he was married. I also found out about a 2nd girlfriend, Kristi, last night. He has lied to us, our children, and asked us both to marry him.”

Steinmetz posted several photographs with Collier in her post.

Heavy.com reported on the viral Facebook post and that Collier is a married father of four.

Steinmetz added, “He is a poor representative of your town. He would also visit me in Amarillo when he was on shift.” Steinmetz said she and Collier returned from vacation in Taos, New Mexico, on Saturday, January 23, and had told another one of his girlfriends he was on a work assignment in Portland, Oregon.

In the comments on Steinmetz’s post, a third woman came forward to say she was also dating Collier, and other women have said they have had similar experiences with him.

Chief Collier has not commented about the accusations against him. The city of Stinnett issued a statement on January 27, saying it “is aware of the current situation surrounding” the chief.

The statement was posted to the city’s Facebook page that has now been deleted.

“The city is taking this seriously and will be looking into any violations of city policy. Chief Jason Collier has been placed on leave while the city investigations,” the statement from city manager Durk Downs said. “As per city policy, we will refrain from commenting on any personal issues of personnel in a public forum.”



