The demand for the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 has been nothing short of crazy and early Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got involved.

With much of the sales of the new game machines taking place online and with computerized bots buying most of them, that has left very little opportunity for the public to purchase the $499 devices.

With one exception…..Gamestop announced that every store would have a minimum of two on Black Friday and the lines around the country started 24 hours early at most stores.

According to News 4, the sheriff’s department responded twice to a GameStop at River City Marketplace over a man who disrupted the line outside the store.

According to the first two-people standing in line who had front-row seats to the incident, a man joined the line around 10 a.m. Thursday. The man put down a chair and then left.

He came back periodically but left again each time.

Once he was gone again, someone else in the line moved his chair. Apparently, leaving and coming back violates the Black Friday “rules.”

I just want somebody to love me like these guys love the #Ps5. They skipped Thanksgiving meal to camp outside of @GameStop for 24hrs in Norfolk. They brought mattresses and bedding. Been here since 6am. Dedication. pic.twitter.com/lEkf2DuvAy — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) November 27, 2020

The next time the man showed up, his family came with him. Then he, three more adults, and three kids tried to claim the spot in line where the chair was left.

“He wanted a space in the line, but he didn’t want to wait. He got a little aggressive with some folks here, so the police had to be called. He was just asked to leave, he had his kids here with him.” First-in-line, Josh Lebeque said.

When officers showed up, police asked the man and his family to leave. They did.

In other news, beanie babies and cabbage patch kids are free for the taking.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter @EugeneDanielTV