The supporters of defunding the police say they will not go away just because Joe Biden is going to be the next president.

“What we’ve heard so far from the Democratic Party is what they’re not going to do,” defund advocate Andrea Ritchie told Mother Jones. “I don’t expect they will be supportive of the main demand from the streets … It’s gonna be a fight. We’re not going away.”

BLM & DEMOCRATS PUSHING BIDEN TO ABOLISH PRISON

While Biden embraced some calls for police reform during his campaign, which included a national police oversight commission, he denied supporting any efforts to defund law enforcement.

To the contrary, he called for 300 million dollars in additional police funding for training.

“I’m very pessimistic about what we can expect, at least initially, from the Biden administration,” said Alex Vitale, a professor and author of a book about police abolition. “He’s made it very clear that he wants to put more resources into policing, that he supports the kind of superficial and ineffective procedural reforms that the Obama administration proposed.”

BIDEN WILL ENACT NATIONAL POLICE OVERSIGHT

Fox News reports that local activists plan to continue their efforts to reduce police budgets and will continue to pressure Biden to get behind the movement.

“The demand is still to defund the police,” Ritchie said. “And it’s gonna get louder and louder. And I don’t know that we even need to be the inside. They’re gonna hear it either way.

Representatives Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., embraced the defund movement. Two other “Squad” members, Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., introduced a bill to defund police on July 7, calling it a “new vision of public safety.”

However, others are walking away as the idea of defunding law enforcement seemed to scare voters away. A strong majority of voters opposed the move when polled over the summer and Democrats lost seats in the house, which has been widely blamed on their attacks against law enforcement.

BLM WRITES BIDEN A LETTER: WE WANT SOMETHING FOR OUR VOTE

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., called it left-wing “foolishness” that hurt more moderate members, and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said it “hurt a lot of our candidates.”

Largely left out of the discussion about Biden prior to the election was his unwavering support for law enforcement during his tenure in the Senate. He was the primary author of the 1994 Crime Bill that added 100,000 cops to the street and he was the “go to” politician for police advocates at the time.

Biden was also harsh on violent criminals, calling them predators in open forums when discussing the need for additional law enforcement resources and prisons.

Now, Biden is looking at a mob mentality that supported him for president even though they knew his past.

But like all mobs, they think their bully tactics and loud voice will change a 47 year politician.

We are about to find out.