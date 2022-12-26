Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Santa Cruz, California – A man was arrested last week for issuing fraudulent parking tickets to vehicles in the beach area of Santa Cruz.

Fox News reported that Santa Cruz police said 19-year-old Damian Vela, of Watsonville, was charged with unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud after he admitted to creating and issuing fake parking tickets.

The department said it received reports of the fraudulent citations on Thursday and began investigating.

The suspect was located around 4 p.m. that day in the beach area where he told police he confessed to the crime.

The police department said the fake citations included a QR Code directing those who received the tickets to a website for payment. Police are not sure how many citations Vela issued or if any of the victims paid the “bogus citations.”

The suspect claimed he did not receive any payments from the fake tickets.