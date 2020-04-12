A Phoenix police officer who was shot in the line of duty spoke Thursday for the first time about surviving the shooting.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Officer Alicia Hubert’s commander, Greg Carnicle, was shot and killed during a domestic violence call.

“I felt a pain in my foot, and somehow we ended up — Marissa and I ended up jumping off the staircase and landing on the first floor,” said Officer Hubert.

Officer Hubert was shot in the foot and back. She never imagined suffering a gunshot wound a year and a half into her career. Her father, a reserve officer, got the call following the shooting, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

“You’re praying for the best. You’re hoping for the best and still be sad for a very good friend who did not make it,” said Officer Paul Hubert.

In the days since the deadly shooting, Officer Hubert, along with Officer Marissa Dowhan, are out of the hospital.

Officer Hubert gives her father credit for a gift that likely played a role in saving her life. He gave her a protective plate just days prior, which stopped the round from further impacting her body, which would have caused additional trauma.

Most of Officer Dowhan’s injuries are on the lower body, and she is currently at a rehab center.

Now on the road to recovery, both officers are bonded for life.