PHILADELPHIA – A motorcyclist armed with a handgun was filmed Sunday stomping out the back window of a car with two small kids inside. He was arrested Wednesday after several tipsters, including his employer, gave police his identity, according to authorities.

Cody Heron, 26, was identified as the suspect. As a result of the attack, he’s been charged with possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

A judge set Heron’s bond at 10% of $2.5 million during his arraignment Wednesday night, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Prosecutors said Heron was captured on camera smashing the rear window of the car before pointing a gun at the mother who jumped out of the vehicle to confront him.

Cody Heron was arrested was charged with possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and multiple counts of aggravated assault. ( Philadelphia Police Department)

During the out-of-control rage, shattered glass fell onto the woman’s two children, ages 2 and 5, who were sitting in the backseat at the time, the New York Post reported.

“Cody Heron, who was recklessly riding his motorcycle through the heavily populated streets of Center City Philadelphia while carrying a firearm, senselessly assaulted an innocent woman and her children who were simply going about their evening,” Assistant District Attorney William Fritze said in a statement.

The firearm fell from Heron’s waistband as he stomped on the window, but he retrieved the gun and briefly pointed it at the female driver, identified as 23-year-old, Nikki Bullock, the district attorney’s office said.

The confrontation occurred as a roving group of motorcyclists, bikers and ATV riders took over the street, said prosecutors.

The video of the attack saturated social media and helped lead to Heron’s arrest, police noted during a press conference.

Many tipsters notified law enforcement, including Heron’s employer, Interim First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said, according to the Inquirer.

The district attorney’s office released photos of the motorcycle Heron was riding, the gun he was carrying, as well as the helmet, pants and high-top Nike sneakers he was wearing when he reportedly kicked in the window.

“The criminal actions of this defendant left four victims traumatized,” said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford.

Nikki Bullock took action to defend her children. (Screenshot WCAU)

Following the attack, Bullock told NBC 10 that she stood her ground against the motorcyclist to protect her two kids. At one point she was seen pushing Heron off his motorcycle as he prepared to leave.

“It was just like, it was a little gun and at that point, my windshield was already broken so, what was he really going to do to me, for real?” she asked.

Fortunately, she said neither of her children were harmed during the attack.

“There’s not a scratch on them,” she said when speaking to the news outlet. “It was just the simple fact that I had kids in the car. I just wanted to protect them, honestly.”

