Photos of the hat worn by the highway patrol officer show a bloodied picture inside the head cover with a bullet lodged in its side. The blood-stained photograph inside the cap is a memorial card for a Philadelphia police chaplain who recently passed away, according to Fox News Digital.

John McNesby, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, provided the photos to Fox 29.

“It is miraculous the fact that the round stopped in his hat,” Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “I think initially it went up the inside and hit his forehead and then the round stopped in his hat.”

The second officer suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. Both officers were transported and treated at Jefferson University Hospital. They were each released about two hours later and will recover at home, according to the news outlet.

Good News: According to police on scenes both police officers shot tonight on the Parkway have just been released from the hospital. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/xwRxSI9coB — Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) July 5, 2022

The officer who received a gunshot wound to the head can be seen driven from the hospital with his head wrapped in a medical compress.