Philadelphia, PA. – Police are searching for a gunman after two police officers were shot at a Fourth of July gathering in Philadelphia. Fox News reported that the shooting took place around 10 p.m. near the Parkway Welcome America events.

A Philadelphia Police Highway Patrol officer suffered a graze wound to the head. The other officer was shot in the shoulder and was with the Montgomery County Bomb Unit.

Shortly after a fireworks display began by the Art Museum near the city’s downtown, police cars and motorcycles could be seen racing toward the scene as attendees fled. A helicopter cast floodlights overhead as fireworks exploded in the distance.

The incident occurred the same day six were killed and dozens wounded at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Illinois.

Both officers are reported tp be in stable condition at an area hospital. Videos show a crowd of at least 100 people running away from where the shooting took place.

Pennsylvania Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who represents the 181st district which includes Northern Philadelphia, took to Twitter to also urge everyone to avoid the area.

“We shouldn’t have to live like this. Family after family and community after community forced to live with the gut-wrenching pain of gun violence,” he tweeted.

Kenyatta added: “I’m absolutely gutted by the reports of a shooting tonight in the Philadelphia Art Museum area during the July 4th concert.”

The shooter has not been apprehended and no arrests have been made according to authorities.