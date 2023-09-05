Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – Commissioner Danielle Outlaw of the Philadelphia Police Department plans to leave her post later this month to take a new position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday.

“Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations, and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the Department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment,” Kenney said in a statement. “We wish her success in her new position and thank Commissioner Outlaw for her dedication to serve the residents of Philadelphia.”

Outlaw will serve her final day on Sept. 22 before becoming the Deputy Chief Security Officer at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Fox News reported.

Port Authority Police are responsible for airports, bridges, tunnels and other transportation infrastructure in the New York City area.

The mayor appointed First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford as the Interim Police Commissioner.