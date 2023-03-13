Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – A man in Philadelphia was riddled with gunfire Saturday night while on the front porch of his home. The 25-year-old homicide victim was identified as Dhalsim Jackson-Mayes. He was shot more than 70 times, authorities said, according to reports.

The murder took place just before midnight in the 3400 block of North 16 Street in the city’s Tioga neighborhood, officials with the Philadelphia Police Department said, according to FOX29 Philadelphia.

Responding officers were summoned to the area regarding a report of a person with a gun. Although they did not find an armed perpetrator, they subsequently discovered Jackson-Mayes with a monumental number of gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim suffered more than 70 gunshot wounds while on the front porch of a home, FOX reported.

Presently, no arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered at the scene. A motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said.

As of Sunday, the city has experienced 84 homicides this year.

