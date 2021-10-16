Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia law enforcement announced that a 35-year-old man is facing rape and assault charges after a woman was sexually assaulted on board a public transit train Wednesday night. According to 10 Philly, other riders witnessed the attack and did nothing, authorities said on Friday.

The woman was assaulted at around 11 p.m. while riding the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Market-Frankford line towards the town of Upper Darby.

“The assault was observed by a SEPTA employee, who called 911, enabling SEPTA officers to respond immediately and apprehend the suspect in the act,” Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesperson, said in a statement.

SEPTA officers arrested the man, later identified as 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy, according to Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

Surveillance video captured the entirety of the assault, giving investigators enough evidence to charge Ngoy with rape and assault, Bernhardt told NBC Philadelphia.

The video also shows how riders, who also witnessed the attack, but did nothing to help the woman being assaulted, according to Bernhardt.

SEPTA is also urging possible witnesses to contact the authorities. “The rape that occurred on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line Wednesday night (Oct. 13) was a horrendous criminal act,” Busch said. “There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911.” “SEPTA urges anyone who observes a crime being committed or any dangerous situation occurring to report it. Anyone witnessing an emergency should immediately call 911,” he added.