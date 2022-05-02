The man — who is her former husband’s nephew — was then able to disarm Nguyen. Once he took her gun, she hopped in a white Toyota Sienna minivan and fled the area.

Responding officers entered Nguyen’s home and discovered her sons, ages 13 and 10, in their beds with critical gunshot wounds to their heads. They are not expected to survive, the Bucks County Courier Times reported.

Nguyen was located around 11:30 a.m. in a church parking lot about three miles from her home.

Weintraub said during a press conference that Nguyen was “under the influence” and tried to commit suicide, although the method was not mentioned.

Weintraub also said that “both children will give the gift of life to others as their organs will be transplanted.”

“It’s a terrible tragedy, but perhaps some good can come out of this yet,” said the prosecutor.

Nguyen was arraigned Monday on four counts of felony attempted homicide and one count of possessing an instrument of crime, which is a misdemeanor. She was denied bail and taken to Bucks County Corrections.

Authorities said the charges will be upgraded when the boys are pronounced dead, according to Fox.

The Courier Times reported that Nguyen failed to pay several months rent for her five-bedroom home and was set to be evicted on Tuesday.