NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A boy in Pennsylvania retrieved a firearm and acted in self-defense, likely saving the lives of family members when he fatally shot his father after the man reportedly shot and killed his stepdaughter amid a violent rampage, authorities said.

The explosive encounter occurred Jan. 7 in Lower Mahanoy Township when Tracey Adams, 47, reportedly got into an argument that developed into a physical altercation with his wife and their juvenile daughter, according to Fox News Digital, citing a police report.

Fearing for their safety, the wife and young girl fled their home to Adams’ stepdaughter’s house, 31-year-old Brandi Hauck. Adams followed his wife and daughter to Hauck’s residence and demanded she open the front door as he brandished a firearm, but Hauck denied him entry.

Adams reportedly shot through the front door, killing Hauck, as he then barged his way into the home while announcing his intention to kill everyone inside, which included his wife, daughter, and juvenile son, according to the police report.

The boy — whose name and age was not released — retrieved a firearm that was in the house and shielded his mother and sister from his rampaging father, authorities said.

Finally, as Adams advanced on frightened family members, the boy discharged the weapon and struck his father, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Fox reported.

“Preliminary investigation has indicated… the juvenile’s actions were justifiable and prevented the death or serious bodily injury to the remaining individuals inside the home,” Northumberland County District Attorney Michael O’Donnell said in a press release. “Considering the tragic nature of this incident, we ask for respect and privacy for the family during this difficult time. (We) extend our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragic event.”