SALEM, Ore. – Gov. Kate Brown (D) of Oregon announced on Tuesday she is commuting the sentences of every death row inmate in the state. This impacts 17 prisoners who have been condemned to death. However, with the Democrat governor’s commutations their sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Her order will take effect on Wednesday, Fox News Digital reported.

Brown, who is set to leave office next month, said, “I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people — even if a terrible crime placed them in prison.”

No person condemned to die has been executed in Oregon in more than 25 years. Two-time convicted murderer Harry Charles Moore was the last. He was put to death on May 16, 1997, according to Oregon.gov.

However, around the country there have been 17 people executed this year. All came by way of lethal injection, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. All of these executions occurred in five states — Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Missouri and Alabama.