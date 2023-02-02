Police identified Steven Docken, 38, as the gunman who died in the shootout at Dino’s Storage, near 53rd and Center streets.

Omaha police received a 911 call about 10:30 p.m. from the property manager at the storage facility reporting that someone was breaking into a unit that was being used to store a gun case and ammunition, authorities said.

Upon arrival, police encountered Docken inside an open storage unit. The suspect fled on foot as officers gave chase while ordering him to stop running. Officers caught the man and a physical altercation led to an exchange of gunfire, OPD said.

(Omaha Police Department)

Docken was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The two officers were shot in their lower extremities. Both officers were equipped with bodycams, OPD said.

The Nebraska State Patrol is handling the investigation with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.