SARPY COUNTY, Neb. – A mortuary employee in Nebraska was arrested last week after he allegedly had sex with a life-size doll that belonged to a deceased man whose body he was tasked with transporting, according to law enforcement authorities.

Ryan Smith, 41, was taken into custody on Friday. He faces charges that include burglary, criminal trespassing, and tampering with physical evidence. The man accused of bewilderingly pleasuring himself was also terminated from his job with the Omaha mortuary service.

Smith was one of two people sent to the Rock Creek Apartments in Papillion, a suburb of Omaha, to collect the deceased individual Friday afternoon following a natural death. He apparently become smitten with a sex doll at the residence, WOWT reported, citing court documents.

The pair was working on behalf of Mid America First Call, a company that removes, transports, embalms and cremates bodies.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said Smith called the property manager later in the day after collecting the body. He claimed the sheriff’s office was sending him back to the unit to collect the doll so it could be swabbed for “a biopsy” — a bizarre request that was immediately denied.

Nevertheless, Smith decided to return to the apartment and apparently forced entry to allegedly get access to the sex doll. The manager heard noises coming from the unit, which had been deadbolted and locked with a chain, officials said.

The manager witnessed Smith exiting the residence with his clothes disheveled while telling the manager he’d return with a warrant for the doll.

As a result of the bizarre encounter, the manager called police to report the incident. He feared Smith would return and steal property from the unit.

Investigators returned to the scene and noted several items had been moved since their death investigation took place earlier in the day, the New York Post reported.

The Douglas County Crime Lab responded to process evidence from the scene, including fingerprints and DNA samples from the doll.

Justing Dalton is the owner of Mid America First Call. He told WOWT that Smith was not on duty when the crime occurred and was fired following his arrest.

