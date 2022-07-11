Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A 2008 U.S. Olympian said she was attacked over the weekend by a homeless man in Los Angeles as she was saying goodbye to a friend, according a report.

Kim Glass is an Olympic volleyball silver medalist. She posted video on her Instagram account showing her right eye bruised and swollen along with a large gash on the bridge of her nose. She said the man struck her with some kind of metal object during the unprovoked attack, Fox News reported.

“As I was leaving lunch, I was outside saying goodbye to a friend and this homeless man ran up. He had something in his hand, he was on the side of the car in the street, and he just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes and as I go to tell my friend I think something is wrong with him, before I knew it a big metal bolt like pipe hit me. It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street,” she said.

In a Sunday update, Glass said she will not require surgery and her optometrist said her retina was “solid.”

Kim Glass took to her IG to let her followers know she’s okay, the cops were called. Her vision she says will be fine but received stitches and had multiple fractures above and under her eye. She warns everyone “be safe out there” when in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/969ikM700B — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) July 11, 2022

The crime was reported to police, according to the social media post.

In addition to her Olympic silver medal in 2008, Glass helped the U.S. women’s volleyball team to gold medals at the 2011 Grand Prix and NORCECA Championship.

The city of Los Angeles has experienced a homeless crisis, which has been a point of political contention. It is not helpful having a chief prosecutor who is soft on crime. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon currently faces a recall effort. Violent crime in Los Angeles has increased 8% since this time last year, according to LAPD crime stats.