BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Police in Broken Arrow, Okla. have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with a shooting that hospitalized one officer.
Officials say a Broken Arrow police officer responded Sunday morning to a home in the 2600 block of W. Galveston St.
Before officers arrived at the scene, police say Hayden Ross Payne, 29, shot at Dean Black, Fox 23 reported.
Hence, Black retreated inside the house while Payne fled in a black Chevrolet Equinox, according to officials.
Police say their responding officer then approached the home and was shot in the arm after knocking on the door.
The officer reportedly then took cover and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding until he could be transported to a hospital.
Officials arrested Black, 58, on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.
Several police agencies are currently looking for Hayden Ross Payne, 29, who was last seen in a Black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with Oklahoma tag EJD598.
Anyone with information on Payne’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.