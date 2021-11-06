Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — An Oklahoma police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Saturday morning during a traffic stop. The suspect accused in the shooting was later found dead, according to police.

The unnamed wounded officer is a 5-year veteran with the Broken Arrow Police Department. The law enforcement veteran attempted to stop a vehicle about 2:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Kenosha Street when one of its occupants fired at least one round.

The patrol officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, said public information officer Chris Walker, Tulsa World reported.

Police later said the suspect was found dead in the 2700 block of East Kenosha Street. Detectives have not determined how the unidentified person died and no further information was immediately available.

Investigators continue looking for two other additional persons who were seen fleeing the vehicle prior to the shooting, law enforcement authorities said.

