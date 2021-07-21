Oklahoma man arrested after 12-year-old arrives at hospital 9 months pregnant

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















TULSA, Okla. — A man in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape after reportedly impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Juan Miranda-Jara showed up July 14 at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa with the underage minor in mid-labor expecting to become a proud new father. However, he ended up in custody, Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said.

Medical staff called police, telling them they had a rape victim. The investigation led to the arrest of Miranda-Jara, 24, police said. The man admitted he was the father of the child when questioned by officers. It appeared that he did not understand what all the fuss was about, FOX23 reported.

“They walked in just like any other couple would, excited to deliver their newborn child,” Bean said.

It’s unclear what Miranda-Jara’s relationship is with the 12-year-old girl. Investigators are trying to piece together how he was able to impregnate the pre-teen and how that pregnancy carried through to full-term without anyone alerting police. “We know there are many people in the community who are shocked by this, grossed out by this, disturbed by this, have questions, a whole range of emotions,” Bean said. “But in time, we will be able to give the community the answers they want. We just don’t have all the answers right now to give them, and we don’t want to compromise the investigation that’s still happening and really just now getting started.” Meanwhile, Miranda-Jara is being held on a $50,000 bond, FOX reported. His first court date is set for August 26.