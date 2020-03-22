The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent their academy class home on Friday due to the Corona Virus Threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the agency, “We sent the cadets in our academy home on Friday and will be conducting the academy remotely until the threat of COVID-19 goes down.”

In the photo above (provided by OHP), Troopers Jason Yingling and Lawrence Kimball worked through the weekend preparing the online courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily workouts will also be mandated.

National Trainer Travis Yates, who has trained thousands of officers across the globe, told us that he expects other agencies to follow what OHP has done.

“You simply can’t risk exposure to an academy cadet,” Yates told us.

“Think about it. If one person becomes exposed, that places the entire academy in jeopardy.”

Yates suggests that smaller classes may be able to do their training on site, without close contact but that most would have to either suspend their operation or follow the lead of OHP.

Obviously training such as defensive tactics an driver training could not be accomplished online but Yates tells us that training could be “back loaded” and given to the class after the threat has passed.