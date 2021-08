Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















In a Facebook post, OSHP says Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski was found dead on Saturday at the Findlay Post. The Findlay Post is in northwestern Ohio, about 45 miles south of Toledo.

Sergeant Ulinski joined the patrol in June 1999 as a member of the 134th academy class.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted a response to the tragedy ordering all U.S and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral.

The cause of his death is not reported at this time.