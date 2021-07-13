Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















SOLON, Ohio – An Ohio police chief has joined a growing list of weak law enforcement leaders who have yielded to anti-police propagandists that have defiled and degraded a cherished symbol of law enforcement honor — the Thin Blue Line flag. The Solon Police Department has announced they are removing the flag from their property.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday morning from Solon police Chief Richard Tonelli, “during the time it was up, it caused a divisive and unhealthy reaction within the community. It is unfortunate that the thin blue line imagery has been associated with the extreme and dismissive views that counter our values.”

Because the department felt it was alienating them from the community the decision was made to take the flag down, WKBN reported.

However, this logic is counter-productive to foundational leadership. People promoting Critical Race Theory (CRT) are actively applying the same arguments to the American flag.

Utah’s BLM founder Lex Scott attacked the American flag following the Fourth of July, Law Officer reported.

“When we black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around,” she said. “When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred.”

She’s talking about the AMERICAN flag, not the THIN BLUE Line flag. So every chief and sheriff opting out of displaying the flag that honors police officers, you can be sure they are coming for the American flag flying on the flagpole outside your department next.