Police went to the home in the city of Lorain about 5 p.m. on Saturday. Their intention was to take Charles White, 48, into custody on felony assault charges. However, officials said the non-compliant suspect refused to leave the residence. As a result, officers entered the home to effect the arrest and were led by a K9 unit, Dayton Daily News reported.

White was located in the basement of the home. He stabbed the police K9 multiple times as officers tried to take him into custody, authorities said.

As White was stabbing the PSD, an officer opened fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news outlet.