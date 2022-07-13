Ohio officer critical after suffering gunshot wound to head, domestic violence suspect dead in shootout with police

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio – An Ohio police officer who was shot in the head was in “stable but critical condition.” The gunman was fatally shot by another officer, according to the police chief.

Two police officers of the Clearcreek Township Police Department in Warren County responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday evening in the 5900 block of Ohio 48. A man at the residence was ramming his wife’s car with an ATV, police said.

Upon arrival they wound up getting involved in a shootout with the suspect. One officer suffered a gunshot wound to the head while the suspect was killed, Chief John Terrill told a group of reporters Tuesday night, Fox News reported.

The officer who was shot in the head was flown via helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. He is reportedly in “stable but critical condition in the ICU,” Terrill said. The additional officer was not injured during the gun battle.

The critically wounded officer was not identified other than he is a male who has been with the department for “about 14 years,” Terrill said.

The chief said the second officer, a sergeant, shot and killed the suspect. She has been with the department since 2008 and promoted to sergeant earlier this year, Fox 19 reported.

The prospect of recovery for the officer seems cloudy. He was “shot in the head, so we’re not quite sure how this is going to turn out yet,” Terrill said.

Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove identified the deceased suspect as 55-year-old Mark Evers. He died as a result of at least one gunshot wound, the coroner said.

Evers’ autopsy will be performed later Wednesday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is taking lead on the case. The Clearcreek Township Police Department came into existence 47 years ago. This is their first officer-involved shooting, WXIX reported. They’ve previously lost two officers in non-shooting incidents. Sgt. Larry Cornett died unexpectedly in June 2018 and Officer Jerrid Lee died in a traffic fatality in January 2019.

