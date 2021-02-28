Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















HENRICO, Va. — A 33 year veteran of the Henrico Police Department was killed in a hit-and-run crash while off-duty in Virginia Saturday, authorities said.

Donald Lambert, Jr., who served as the department’s captain of special operations, was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC12 reported.

“We are deeply saddened at the tragic and untimely loss of Capt. Lambert,” Henrico Police Chief Eric English said Saturda.

“He was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues and friends.”

Police responded to Greenwood and Winfrey roads at 11 a.m. on Feb. 26 for reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. As investigators remained in the area, Greenwood Road was closed. SOMBER UNDERSTANDING OF A POLICE FUNERAL Officials say they have a vehicle of interest at this time, and there is a collaborative effort between Hanover and Henrico police to find the driver. HPD responded to the report of a crash along Greenwood Road just after 11:00 this morning. The roadway is closed between Woodman Road and Glenwood Glen Circle while first responders investigate this incident. Seem an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/0Ibu62ruXt — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) February 27, 2021

Police say aerial support drones, planes, helicopters and canine units are being used to locate the driver.

Anyone with any information should call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.