Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OCALA, Fla. – Law enforcement authorities in Florida have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed one person and injured a second during a “targeted” attack at a mall during the busy holiday shopping season, according to reports.

Members of the Ocala Police Department along with personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 39-year-old Albert Shell Jr., the department announced Monday morning on social media, Fox News Digital reported.

The Ocala Police Department shared bodycam footage as they took Shell into custody just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Shell’s arrest concludes a weeks-long manhunt, which led authorities to offer a reward that eventually reached $20,000 for information leading to his arrest. It’s unclear if the reward led to his capture.

Shell was accused of the homicide-related shooting at Paddock Mall on Dec. 23 that left 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron dead inside the mall and a woman shot in the leg.

Furthermore, several other people inside the mall sustained injuries during the shooting, including one person with a broken arm and another with chest pain, police said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved,” the mall’s corporate manager WPG said in a statement. “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority.”

Police said Shell ran from the mall after the shooting.

According to Ocala police, Shell faces charges that include premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference later on Monday to provide additional details.