OAKLAND, Calif. – The city of Oakland in Northern California is losing its second landmark restaurant in the past few weeks as the only Denny’s diner in the city has shut down after 54 years due to rising crime, the company announced this week. In-N-Out Burger made a similar announcement a few weeks ago.

The Denny’s restaurant at 601 Hegenberg Road in Oakland is now permanently closed, the company said in a news release, according to the Daily Wire.

“Closing a restaurant location is never an easy decision or one taken lightly,” the press statement said. “However, the safety and well-being of Denny’s team members and valued guests is our top priority. Weighing those factors, the decision has been made to close this location.”

It is the first time in Denny’s 75-year history that it has been forced to close one of its restaurants. Staff members who worked at the Oakland location will be afforded job positions at other locations where they are available, according to the diner chain.

“Denny’s offers its heartfelt thanks to the team members and the local community for their love of the Denny’s brand; it has been a pleasure serving you,” Denny’s said.

In-N-Out Burger announced a few weeks ago that it was also closing a “profitable” store in Oakland due to rising crime, Law Officer reported.

In a statement released by Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick regarding the closure, the company said, “We have made the decision to close our In-N-Out Burger location in Oakland, California, due to ongoing issues with crime. Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our customers and associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.”

The COO noted the “profitable” burger chain has operated at 8300 Oakport Street in Oakland for 18 years prior to the decision to shutter the business due to “safety” considerations.

“Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment,” Warnick said.

Closing various stores and shops in California has been ongoing for several years due to crime-related problems. Walgreens, Target and Starbucks are just three additional big name businesses that have pulled up stakes at multiple locations.