Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – The New York Police Department released a compilation of officer bodycam footage on Thursday after video went viral showing a woman getting clobbered by an officer as she was interfering with police during the arrest of a suspect for attempted murder and a weapons violation.

Tamani Crum, 19, is seen in the first clip interfering with uniformed Detective Kendo Kinsey before he knocks her to the sidewalk with a powerful blow during the encounter in Harlem Tuesday afternoon, the New York Post reported.

The second piece, which appears to be a 60-second clip from Kinsey’s camera, shows him approaching the scene on West 136th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard where the NYPD said officers were arresting Elvin James, 22, on an attempted murder charge around 4:45 p.m.

As police surrounded James, who was handcuffed, Crum barges forward, initiating the confrontation, which ultimately led to her getting knocked to the ground and arrested.

WATCH NYPD BODYCAM VIDEO

In a statement accompanying the YouTube video compilation, NYPD said the encounter occurred while officers from the 32nd Precinct were arresting someone who “was carrying in his waistband an illegal, loaded semiautomatic Polymer 80 handgun, known as a ‘ghost gun.’”

“During this encounter, a female acquaintance of this individual began to interfere with the arrest, including striking a detective,” NYPD said.

“The detective fended off that interference and struck the woman with an open hand.”

The NYPD added: “This incident, including the conduct of the detective who used force, is under ongoing review by our Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Group. All police body-worn camera footage, as well as other video surveillance from the area and witness statements, are being gathered and reviewed.”

Crum was charged with second-degree obstructing criminal administration. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday night and was subsequently released without bail, the Post reported.

The attempted murder allegation against James is under investigation and he was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, according to court records.

James also pleaded not guilty Wednesday evening. He remains in custody on $300,000 bail, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...