NEW YORK – A stunning video shows an NYPD officer walloping a woman who was interfering with an arrest, causing her to fall to the ground before she finds herself in handcuffs.

The woman, identified as Tamani Crum, is seen in footage going viral on social media approaching officers from the 32nd Precinct in Harlem. According to NYPD, officers were trying to arrest a suspect in connection to an attempted murder that occurred earlier this month, the New York Post reported.

Crum walks toward the suspect, identified by police as James Elvin, 22, and talks to him briefly, the video shows. The 19-year-old woman then appears to begin hindering an officer off camera. The officer, identified as Officer Kendo Kinsey, pushes her back.

Next, the video shows the confrontational woman lunging to shove or hit the much larger officer. He delivers a blow to the face that knocks her to the ground.

Officers then put Crum in handcuffs and escorted her away as bystanders comment on the activity.

The NYPD said in a statement that “while police were effecting the arrest multiple individuals on scene interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers. One officer sustained a minor injury to the head.”

Crum is charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. A second woman at the scene, Faith Harrell, 27, has also been hit with the same charges in addition to menacing and harassment, according to the Post.

The video shows the woman approaching NYPD officers as they were arresting a man in connection to an attempted murder. Police said the suspect was also armed with a gun at the time of his arrest.

Police said she was given a criminal court summons for reportedly spitting at an officer.

Officers sought to arrest Elvin in connection to an attempted murder that occurred earlier in August. During Tuesday’s arrest, NYPD said he was in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance, the Post reported.

Elvin was booked and subsequently charged with attempted murder as a hate crime in the second-degree, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm for allegedly shooting at a group of people on West 163rd Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 12.

It was not immediately clear why the attempted murder charge was also classified as hate crime.

After the incident all manner of anti-police hatred was being spewed, including inflammatory comments from Al Sharpton.

However, the Detectives Endowment Association said in a statement that they are considering a civil suit on behalf of the officer against Crum.

“When you assault a New York City Detective in order to interfere with an arrest of a man armed with a gun there are repercussions,” the association said.

