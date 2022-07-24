Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – A Brooklyn bishop that once served prison time was robbed in the middle of his live-streamed service Sunday when the suspects accosted him at the podium before fleeing with $400,000 in jewelry. Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who drives a Rolls Royce, was in the middle of his sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie around 11:14 a.m. when three masked gunmen burst into the building according to the New York Post.

“How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” Whitehead asked his congregation — right before spotting the armed intruders.

“All right, all right,” Whitehead then said several times before hitting the floor on his hands and knees.

The men took $400,000 worth of jewelry from Whitehead, his wife and possibly churchgoers, according to police. Whitehead, dressed in a maroon suit with a gold-trimmed collar and sleeve cuffs, was wearing a long gold chain and a large ring on each finger at the time.

The robbers fled East on Avenue D after the crime.