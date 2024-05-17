Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Surveillance video shows a dog-walking couple in New York City turn the tables on their would-be attacker Wednesday afternoon, requiring the suspect to seek treatment for stab wounds at a local hospital.

According to law enforcement authorities, the unnamed 37-year-old male perpetrator tried to ambush the couple from behind at about 2:40 p.m. in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens.

Video shows the apparent targets — a woman holding a dog leash and a man who was riding a scooter with his foot in a medical boot — strolling along the sidewalk when the would-be mugger attacked them.

WATCH VIDEO

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Police told Fox News Digital, “While the dispute was happening, one of the unknown individuals stabbed him multiple times about the body.”

As of Thursday, the victims had not yet reported the crime or been identified by police.