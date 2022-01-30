Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – A six-car pile-up Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas left nine people dead and several more injured, according to authorities.

The multi-person fatality occurred just after 3 p.m. local time. Law enforcement officials say a Dodge Challenger traveling at a “high rate of speed” blew through a red light and crashed with multiple other vehicles at an intersection, North Las Vegas Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas said at a press conference, the New York Post reported.

According to Cuevas, at least 15 people were involved in the “mass casualty” collision.

The age range among those killed are from young children to middle-age adults, authorities said.

The individual driving the Dodge Challenger is among the dead. The identification of the driver has not yet been publicly released.

Although authorities initially reported five people died in the crash, the tally quickly increased to nine, according to several news outlets, including News 3 Las Vegas.

Police said impairment from drugs or alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the horrific wreck at this time. Speed is apparently the primary collision factor.

More details were not immediately made available.