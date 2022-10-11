Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The football game was over Monday night and Davante Adams was furious as he headed toward the locker room. His team, the Las Vegas Raiders, had just suffered a heartbreak 1-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when he was caught on camera delivering a “late hit” to a credentialed camera operator who reportedly got in his way.

Just moments prior, the Raiders’ star receiver collided with a fellow teammate, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, on a failed fourth down attempt. The ball sailed over their heads as they fell to the ground and a chance at victory went up in smoke.

The camera operator, who was holding a tall piece of equipment, appeared in the player’s path as he left the field. Adams gave the man a two-handed shove, knocking him to the ground, following the Raiders wild 30-29 loss. The camera operator was helped back to his feet by a security guard, the New York Post reported.

Adams paused for a moment and stared at the man before proceeding to walk into the tunnel.

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

It was unclear if the man suffered an injury or sustained any damage to his equipment.

During a post-game interview, Adams apologized for knocking the man down. He also tweeted an apology.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams later tweeted. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Adams is facing discipline from the league — potentially even a suspension — for pushing the credentialed worker to the ground, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.