NFL player arrested after bringing guns to airport

Boston – New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday at Boston Logan International Airport after two firearms were discovered in his carry-on luggage, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Transportation Security Administration issued a press release saying TSA officers had found two loaded firearms and ammunition in a Los Angeles-bound male passenger’s luggage.

The TSA said it notified police after detecting the weapons “during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at the airport’s security checkpoint.”

Jones was charged with two counts each of the following offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device according to CNN.

A photo from the TSA shows two loaded firearms found in the carry-on luggage of a male passenger. A photo from the TSA shows two loaded firearms found in the carry-on luggage of a male passenger. Under Massachusetts law, any magazine that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition is considered “large capacity.” Jones’ bail was set at $50,000. It was lowered to $30,000, which Jones posted, police say. He was released from custody and is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court next week.