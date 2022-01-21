Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

San Francisco – A man armed with two handguns at the San Francisco airport was killed Thursday morning after officers shot him, according to an airport spokesman. The California Department of Justice will independently review this shooting according to Fox 2.

San Francisco International Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said that police first tried to deescalate the situation before shooting the suspect. Yakei did not describe what sort of deescalation tactics were used on man allegedly possessing two guns.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m., when police were called to the Terminal in front of the BART station entrance on a report of an armed person.

Even though police said they tried to deescalate the situation, the man “continued to demonstrate threatening behavior,” Yakel said.

Police then “engaged non-lethal measures to neutralize the threat, but the individual continued to advance, at which time SFPD officers fired shots to neutralize the threat,” Yakel said.

Authorities have not identified the suspect who was killed.

The San Francisco Police Department said it will examine which type of deescalation tactics were used during the incident. That information will then be made public at a town hall meeting within 10 days.

This incident did not result in any other impact on airport operations.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division, the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability, and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office are also investigating this incident.

