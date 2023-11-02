Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa – A teacher in Iowa has had a busy couple of months. She was married in July, her husband filed for divorce in August, she tendered her resignation the same month, and in October she was arrested and charged with engaging in sexual activity with multiple male students.

Cassidy Kraus, 24, was married to her husband on July 1, according to an online announcement from the couple. Apparently, the marriage quickly dissolved as court records show that her new husband filed for divorce on August 28. Fox News Digital reported.

According to Inside Edition, Kraus tendered her resignation in lieu of termination at IKM-Manning Schools three days prior to the divorce filing.

The sudden resignation and pending divorce are likely due to the criminal charges she faces. Local law enforcement authorities said the woman is accused of “engag[ing] in multiple sexually-oriented acts with at least three [male] students, the youngest of which being 13.”

At the time of her resignation in August, the school board announced that Kraus had been on leave once an investigation was launched into her alleged misconduct after the school received reports from a parent that she was distributing illicit material.

Last week, Kraus was arrested on two counts of lascivious acts with a child, three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor and third-degree sexual abuse, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a press statement.

The now former teacher “perform[ed] sex acts with a person 14 years of age and disseminat[ed] obscene material” to one victim via Snapchat in 2022 and two more in 2023, Fox News Digital reported, citing the criminal complaint.

On no fewer that two occasions, Kraus allegedly “fondl[ed] or touch[ed] the pubes or genitals” of children, the Carroll County Court complaint said.

The three male victims were 13- and 14-years old, KTIV reported.

Kraus was booked at the Carroll County Jail but was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond the day she was arrested.