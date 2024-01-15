Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PERRY, Iowa – Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, who shielded students from a mass shooter, has died from his injuries 10 days after he was critically wounded during a school shooting in Iowa, according to reports.

Marburger placed himself in harm’s way to protect students from the Iowa mass shooter, authorities said. The school principal succumbed to his injuries and died on Sunday, KWWL reported.

“Dan lost his battle. He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever,” his wife, Elizabeth Marburger said, according to the Associated Press.

On a GoFund Me page to assist his family, it says he died at 8 a.m. Sunday. In the time since the shooting, more than 3,000 donations have been made totaling over $186,000.

In addition to Marburger, seven other people suffered gunshot wounds, including 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff who did not survive.

Dallas County (Iowa) Sheriff Adam Infante said on Jan. 4 that police responded about 7:37 a.m. to Perry High School regarding the alert of an active shooter on campus. The first officer arrived within seven minutes of the activation and located “several gunshot victims,” Law Officer previously reported.

The shooting suspect, later identified as Dylan Butler, 17, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, multiple law enforcement officials confirmed.

Butler was at the school for the free breakfast program and was described as gender fluid, using he/they pronouns, reported the Post Millennial.

The State Department of Public Safety previously released a statement saying Marburger “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students.”

Clark Wicks, the school’s superintendent, called Marburger a “hero” and said that his actions that day protected students by allowing them to escape the gunman.

“Dan Marburger is more than the Perry High School Principal,” said the GoFundMe page. “Dan is a husband, a father, a grandpa, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, and a friend who lives and breathes for his family. Being the principal at Perry High School since 1995, also means that Dan’s family includes those who have ever walked the halls of Perry High School. The love and admiration he has for any current and former students and staff characterizes the pride that Dan has for his building.”