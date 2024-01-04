Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PERRY, Iowa – Law enforcement authorities responded Thursday morning to an active shooter at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register. Several people suffered gunshot wounds and the suspect is reportedly dead.

Dallas County (Iowa) Sheriff Adam Infante said police responded about 7:37 a.m. to Perry High School regarding the alert of an active shooter on campus. The first officer arrived within seven minutes of the activation and located “several gunshot victims.”

The shooter at Perry High School died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, multiple law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Three others, including two students and an administrator, were injured in today’s shooting, the officials said. Details on those injuries were not immediately available.

“There is no further danger to the public,” Infante said during a Thursday morning press conference. “We’re just now working backwards trying to figure out everything that happened and make notifications.”

“Luckily,” the school was not yet in session when the shooting took place, the sheriff noted, “which contributed to a good outcome in that sense.”

Thursday was the beginning of the second semester for the Perry Community School District following the winter break.

The sheriff said there would be an additional update later in the day.