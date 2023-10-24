Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A 25-year-old Alabama man — Aaron Shelton — was convicted of murder after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that resulted in a deadly shooting. In July he received the maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection to the 2021 encounter.

A Carroll County jury found Aaron Shelton guilty of multiple counts, including felony murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, aggravated battery on law enforcement officers, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges, FOX 5 Atlanta previously reported.

Aaron Shelton and his cousin, Pier Shelton, were stopped on I-20 in Carroll County for driving more than 100 miles per hour. When a trooper approached the vehicle, the pair fled on Highway 61, and law enforcement authorities gave chase, according to investigators.

During the vehicle pursuit, Pier Shelton fired an AK-47 at officers from the passenger side of the car while the pair sped through Carroll County and Villa Rica, authorities said.

As the sequence of events unfolded, Pier Shelton was killed and Aaron Shelton was finally arrested. He was later charged in a 22 count indictment for a slew of crimes, including actions that led to the death of his own cousin who was fatally shot by police.

During the traumatic incident, three officers suffered gunshot wounds.

Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway, Villa Rica Police Officer Chase Gordy and Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Repetto were taken to the hospital. Thankfully, all three survived.

However, Holloway suffered a gunshot wound to the head and later retired due to medical reasons.

Now, officials have released some dramatic bodycam and dashcam footage of the crimes that occurred during the high-speed chase across Carroll County in the early morning hours of April 12, 2021.

The video below is narrated by Law&Crime Network.

Holloway, the seriously wounded sergeant, has demonstrated an unbelievable amount of grace and forgiveness to the men who ended his law enforcement career.

“Regardless of what I’ve been through, you didn’t take anything from me that God didn’t restore,” Holloway told Aaron Shelton in court at the sentencing.

“I forgive him. I pray for his salvation and Pier’s, from that day,” he later said during an interview with FOX 5. “I forgive him, both of them.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...