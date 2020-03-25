NEW YORK – New York correctional officers will be prohibited from wearing or bring in their own masks to work, according to The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, reported WETM.

“Correction officers can and do wear a mask when appropriate to the medical situation. There is a Department Directive that outlines what can be worn with the uniform. The masks are not allowed unless medically necessary for the job and area they work in and then will be provided to them.”

Employees are simply encouraged to wash their hands regularly and use hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available, WETM reported. This is based upon the New York State Department of Health and CDC recommendations for the general public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, DOCCS says that “internal transfers of incarcerated individuals has been stopped except for medical, disciplinary and other exigent circumstances to ensure the continued health and safety of our staff and incarcerated population.”

NYSCOPBA responded releasing a statement saying, “The union called for the stop of all unnecessary transports several days before they ceased this Monday. NYSCOPBA felt is a necessary step to safeguard staff and inmates from the spread of the virus. Anywhere there is a threat of the spread of the virus staff should be equipped and allowed to wear protective masks.”

During the health crisis, visitation to local jails and state prisons have been restricted, according to the report.