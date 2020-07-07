NEW YORK — New York City experienced another violent weekend that included 10 homicides on Sunday alone. Among the murders was a father who was gunned down Sunday crossing the street with his 6-year-old daughter in broad daylight.

New — Anthony Robinson shot and killed walking with a 6-year-old girl Sunday in Mount Eden, The Bronx. E 170 & Sheridan. Guy in backseat rolls down window and points the gun. Paused the video before he falls to the ground. The girl is (physically) ok. Call CrimeStoppers #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/O5ulg2fKbF — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) July 6, 2020

Video showed Anthony Robinson, 29, with his daughter on their way home to Brooklyn from the Bronx, according to local reports. Surveillance video shows a car pull up alongside them and open fire. The girl runs while Robinson collapses onto the street. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, WABC reported. The girl was unharmed.

“Mr. Robinson isn’t the only victim of that crime. That young girl is the victim of that crime, that community in the northeast part of the 4-4 Precinct is also a victim of that murder,” Chief Jason Wilcox told the New York Times. Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward.

Police unions have blamed the spike in crime on Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who last week passed an annual budget that shifted about $1 billion away from the NYPD, a move aimed at meeting activists’ demands for police reform, FOX News reported.

“Criminals with guns fear no consequences,” the Police Benevolent Association tweeted, adding that the mayor, speaker “and all electeds” “owe their constituents an explanation.”

Mayor de Blasio pointed fingers at the impact of coronavirus, while Commissioner Dermot Shea blamed the state’s bail reform laws.

“We’ve transplanted general population to the streets of New York City,” Shea said.