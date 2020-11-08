FORT SUMNER, N.M. — Authorities suspect Candy Jo Webb gave her grandfather a lethal dose of medication and then stuffed his body in a tool chest before driving cross country to avoid being arrested.

New Mexico State Police announced Webb, 27, was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Fla., three weeks after her grandfather’s body was discovered, Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

“Webb was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the local detention center in Florida where she will await extradition to New Mexico,” state police said in a news release.

According to police, 82-year-old AJ Harden’s remains were found on Oct. 15 inside a Ranch Supply tool chest on a property in Fort Sumner.

Agents from state police believe that Webb gave Harden the narcotics Xanax and Ambien, then after he died concealed his remains in the chest.