ALAMOGORDO, N.M. – A New Mexico police officer who was shot during a pursuit over the weekend has died, according to authorities.

Officer Anthony Ferguson, 41, of the Alamogordo Police Department, was shot in the face early Saturday morning during a pursuit. The 11-year police veteran was transported to El Paso’s University Medical Center where he died from his injuries Sunday evening, authorities confirmed, according to KFOX 14.

Officers tried to stop a Honda about 2 a.m. Saturday for operating without headlights or tail lights. The vehicle was being driven by a suspect, later identified as Dominic De La O, who refused to stop, according to department officials.

After fleeing for less than a mile, De La O collided into a light pole. Once he crashed, the suspect ran from the scene as officers gave chase.

During the foot pursuit, De La O reportedly pulled out a shotgun and discharged the weapon, striking Ferguson in the face.

A second officer returned fire and struck De La O at least once, hitting him in the leg, and he was taken into custody.

Dominic De La O (New Mexico State Police)

Ferguson was transported to the hospital, but did not make it through the weekend. He was pronounced dead Sunday evening, officials said.

Police officers from multiple jurisdictions escorted Ferguson’s body to Albuquerque for an autopsy overnight on Monday.

De La O sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital. Once he was medically cleared, he was booked at the Otero County Detention Center on the following charges:

Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Murder (This count will presumably be upgraded since the officer died.)

Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer with a Deadly weapon

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Fleeing of a Police Officer

Resisting and Evading a Police Officer

Criminal Trespass

Lights Required on Vehicle

Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle

Reckless Driving

New Mexico State Police is the lead agency handling the investigation, reported KFOX 14.

According to NMSP, De La O was involved in a another officer-involved shooting in January 2023 where he was shot by an officer with the Alamogordo Police Department.

