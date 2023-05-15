Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FARMINGTON, N.M. – At least three people are dead and two police officers were wounded during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect believed to be responsible for the homicides in New Mexico, according to reports.

Police in Farmington said gunfire erupted on Dustin Avenue between Ute Street and Apache Street on Monday morning. As a result, there are multiple civilian victims, KOAT reported.

Responding officers confronted the homicidal suspect and a gun battle ensued. The suspect was was killed while two officers were wounded. The gunman has yet to be identified.

One of the unnamed wounded officers is with the Farmington Police Department. The other is with the New Mexico State Police. Both are being treated for their injuries and said to be in stable condition, according to the New York Post.

The map shows where the shootings occurred.

Area lockdowns at schools and medical centers have been lifted and law enforcement personnel have begun the investigation process.

This is a developing story.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...