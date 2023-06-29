ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Law enforcement dashcam and bodycam footage from last summer shows the disturbing DUI arrest of a man accused of being a child rapist. During the stop he had six young boys and girls in his truck along with empty bottles of tequila and Fireball whiskey.
Jeremy Guthrie was arrested by the New Mexico State Police on July 5, 2022 and subsequently charged with DUI. Law enforcement authorities also discovered children in the vehicle when Guthrie was stopped for erratic driving, the New York Post reported.
According to reports, Guthrie allegedly raped and impregnated one girl in his vehicle after meeting her on social media.
Police video from the stop showed then 41-year-old Guthrie driving across a highway, and then behaving incoherently once he was detained.
During the DUI investigation, police were stunned to find the vehicle full of young boys and girls. Guthrie said the children were “his friends” and insisted with slurred speech that each was 18-year-old.
He proceeded to fail the field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI along with six counts of child abuse.
However, once Guthrie was booked, rape allegations emerged involving a 13-year-old girl who was in the truck. The girl had a miscarriage when she was 12-years-old, during a year of sexual abuse she suffered at his hands. He is also accused of molesting the girl’s twin sister, who was among the six children in the vehicle.
Jeremy Guthrie was initially charged with DUI and child abuse but was later accused of raping a 13-year-old girl and her twin sister for more than a year. (KRQE/YouTube)
The Albuquerque Journal reported the following details July 8, 2022:
“Later that day, a woman called 911 to report Guthrie had been raping her granddaughter, who was in the car during his arrest. She told police the abuse had been ongoing for at least a year, and Guthrie impregnated the girl when she was 12 and she miscarried. The twin sisters’ legal guardians told police a man had picked the girls up and brought them to his house where he gave them alcohol before being arrested for DWI. One of the twins told police she met Guthrie over Snapchat and he had been raping her regularly ‘over a lengthy time span.’ She said he recorded at least one of the instances and told her he loved her and her twin sister and was ‘excited that she was pregnant.’ The girl told police Guthrie has numerous guns and uses methamphetamine and cocaine. The grandmother told police she believed the girl was currently pregnant with Guthrie’s child, and she also found sexual messages on the other sister’s phone from him. She said the girl told her Guthrie raped her sister and another girl, who tried to kill herself afterward. Police plan to seize Guthrie’s phone and the phones and social media accounts of the twin girls to gather more evidence.”
The Journal also reported last summer that Guthrie had been charged with one count of rape. It’s unclear if the charges have been amended to include additional victim(s).
“It makes me sick. I’m livid about what he did to my granddaughters,” the girls’ grandmother told KRQE News 13. “And he’s just a very, very sick person.”
WATCH POLICE DASHCAM AND BODYCAM VIDEO
Following his arrest, the grandmother said Guthrie sent her granddaughters text messages from jail.
“I was over where one of my granddaughters was and she told my other granddaughter that he had contacted her,” the woman said.
Jeremy Guthrie reportedly sent text messages to one of his teenage rape victims using a correctional officer’s cell phone. (KRQE/YouTube)
The inmate allegedly sent text messages using a phone that belonged to a correctional officer. The allegation became part of the ongoing investigation. It’s unclear if additional charges were filed.
The New York Post reported that Guthrie remains in custody at the Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Detention Center.