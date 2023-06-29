Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Law enforcement dashcam and bodycam footage from last summer shows the disturbing DUI arrest of a man accused of being a child rapist. During the stop he had six young boys and girls in his truck along with empty bottles of tequila and Fireball whiskey.

Jeremy Guthrie was arrested by the New Mexico State Police on July 5, 2022 and subsequently charged with DUI. Law enforcement authorities also discovered children in the vehicle when Guthrie was stopped for erratic driving, the New York Post reported.

According to reports, Guthrie allegedly raped and impregnated one girl in his vehicle after meeting her on social media.

Police video from the stop showed then 41-year-old Guthrie driving across a highway, and then behaving incoherently once he was detained.

During the DUI investigation, police were stunned to find the vehicle full of young boys and girls. Guthrie said the children were “his friends” and insisted with slurred speech that each was 18-year-old.

He proceeded to fail the field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI along with six counts of child abuse.

However, once Guthrie was booked, rape allegations emerged involving a 13-year-old girl who was in the truck. The girl had a miscarriage when she was 12-years-old, during a year of sexual abuse she suffered at his hands. He is also accused of molesting the girl’s twin sister, who was among the six children in the vehicle.

Jeremy Guthrie was initially charged with DUI and child abuse but was later accused of raping a 13-year-old girl and her twin sister for more than a year. ( KRQE/YouTube)

The Albuquerque Journal reported the following details July 8, 2022:

Following his arrest, the grandmother said Guthrie sent her granddaughters text messages from jail.

“I was over where one of my granddaughters was and she told my other granddaughter that he had contacted her,” the woman said.

Jeremy Guthrie reportedly sent text messages to one of his teenage rape victims using a correctional officer’s cell phone. ( KRQE/YouTube)

The inmate allegedly sent text messages using a phone that belonged to a correctional officer. The allegation became part of the ongoing investigation. It’s unclear if additional charges were filed.

The New York Post reported that Guthrie remains in custody at the Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

