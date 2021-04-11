Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NEW MEXICO — A New Mexico State Police officer was tragically shot and killed during a traffic stop that set off a 40-mile chase in February, ending with the suspect also dying in a shootout with police, Law Officer reported at the time. Officer Darian Jarrott initiated the February traffic stop on Omar Felix Cueva, who police say was on his way to Las Cruces for a drug deal, according to Fox News.