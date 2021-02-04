Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A New Mexico State Police officer was killed in a shooting on I-10 near Las Cruces Thursday and the suspect is dead, according to authorities.

Police said multiple agencies pursued the suspect’s vehicle from Deming to the Las Cruces area before there was an exchange of gunfire, KOB4 reported.

Not only was a state police officer killed, but a Las Cruces officer was also shot and taken to a hospital in El Paso, according to Roxanne Garcia-McElmell, spokesperson for the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Las Cruces.

State police confirmed the suspect is dead.

The interstate is closed in both directions from Exit 142 at University Avenue to Exit 135 near West Picacho Avenue, according to Las Cruces police.

The investigation is expected to last several hours.

Law Officer will have more details when they become known.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.